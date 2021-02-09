GravityCoin Market Cap Reaches $122,515.73 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One GravityCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $122,515.73 and $2,115.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00196109 BTC.

GravityCoin Token Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,200,968 tokens. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

