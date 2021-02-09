Greencity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) Shares Down 3.5%

Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $58,580.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Greencity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greencity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Greencity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

About Greencity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRCYU)

Greencity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

