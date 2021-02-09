Greencity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRCYU) Shares Down 3.5%

Greencity Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:GRCYU)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $58,580.00.
About Greencity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRCYU)
Greencity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Greencity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.