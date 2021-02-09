Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.73

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 12165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $635.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at $79,678.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,800 shares of company stock worth $792,171. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

