Gregory W. Becker Sells 4,570 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.97, for a total transaction of $2,234,592.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.82. 4,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,584. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $504.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.63 and a 200-day moving average of $320.37. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

