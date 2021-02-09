Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 15,375 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

