Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 3,025 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,918,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,427,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 301.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 119,622 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 247,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,238 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

