Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $472.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $478.52. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.68 and its 200 day moving average is $385.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

