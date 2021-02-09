Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

