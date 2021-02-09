Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $333.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.