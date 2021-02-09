Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 138,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

