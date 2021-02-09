Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.77% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IEZ stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.