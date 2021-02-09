Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 17,268 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

