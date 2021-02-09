Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

