Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Shares Down 0.5%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. 195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Groupe Gorgé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)

Groupe GorgÃ© SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France, Europe, and internationally. The Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

