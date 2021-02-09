Grove Bank & Trust Has $4.25 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,528,957 shares of company stock worth $415,533,731. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.43. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $759.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.