Grupo Santander Lowers ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) to Hold

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was downgraded by Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 27,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

