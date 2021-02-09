GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Trading 6.3% Higher

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.01. 556,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 523,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.