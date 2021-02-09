GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Trading 6.3% Higher

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.01. 556,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 523,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.65.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter.
GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)
GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
