Guider (GDR) One Day Volume Hits $31.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Guider has a total market cap of $22,430.02 and $31.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.71 or 0.01048747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.83 or 0.05499243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039911 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

