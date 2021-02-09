Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,367.68

Shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,367.68 and traded as high as $2,492.00. Halma plc (HLMA.L) shares last traded at $2,483.00, with a volume of 1,092,706 shares trading hands.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma plc (HLMA.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,135.63 ($27.90).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,511.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,367.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The firm has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a GBX 6.87 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total transaction of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

About Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

