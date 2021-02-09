Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Hanesbrands updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.24-0.27 EPS.

HBI opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

