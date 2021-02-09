Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.25

Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.25 and traded as low as $29.00. Hardide plc (HDD.L) shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 44,694 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.97, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.25.

About Hardide plc (HDD.L) (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

