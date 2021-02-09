Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,639.16

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,639.16 and traded as high as $1,646.00. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) shares last traded at $1,628.50, with a volume of 524,534 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,615.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,639.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)’s payout ratio is 55.31%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

