Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

