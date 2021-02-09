Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,625 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 137,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

