Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

