Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2,461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 697,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after acquiring an additional 691,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $82.60.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 boosted their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

