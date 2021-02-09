Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,585 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

