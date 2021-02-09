Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

