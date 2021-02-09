Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.25 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $145,695.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at $206,545.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $3,225,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $205.79 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

