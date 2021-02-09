Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 230,866 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

