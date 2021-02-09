Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 55,616 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

