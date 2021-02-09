Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.15, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.