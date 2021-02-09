Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

