Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.