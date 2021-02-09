Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Shares of HAS opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $32,243,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $7,854,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $4,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

