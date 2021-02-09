Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Shares of HAS opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,216,000 after buying an additional 533,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,826,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

