Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.
Shares of HAS opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60.
In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,216,000 after buying an additional 533,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,826,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
