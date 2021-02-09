Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.15 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 81.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00014330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97.15 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,766.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.83 or 0.03737390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00359838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.16 or 0.01045966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.08 or 0.00474881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.00349114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.87 or 0.00224242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,496,850 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

