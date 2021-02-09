Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.82

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 1156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $652.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.83.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

