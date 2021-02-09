Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

