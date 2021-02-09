Hays (HAYPY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hays (OTCMKTS: HAYPY) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Hays was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Hays was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Hays was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Hays was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2021 – Hays was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Hays was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Hays was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – Hays was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Hays was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/1/2021 – Hays was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/31/2020 – Hays was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. "

Hays stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Hays plc has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

