HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $230.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,199,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

