Head-To-Head Analysis: VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) vs. Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VU1 and Lumentum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumentum 0 1 16 0 2.94

Lumentum has a consensus target price of $112.82, indicating a potential upside of 29.58%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than VU1.

Volatility and Risk

VU1 has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumentum has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lumentum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VU1 and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VU1 N/A N/A N/A Lumentum 9.22% 21.41% 11.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VU1 and Lumentum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lumentum $1.68 billion 3.93 $135.50 million $4.48 19.44

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than VU1.

Summary

Lumentum beats VU1 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VU1 Company Profile

Vu1 Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various mercury free light bulbs based on its proprietary light emitting technology. It offers R30 reflector lights for recessed lighting fixtures; A19 Edisonian screw-in lights; R40 reflector flood lights for recessed lighting fixtures; R20/R63 reflectors; and PAR38 spot reflectors primarily for outdoor applications. The company was formerly known as Telegen Corporation and changed its name to Vu1 Corporation in May 2008. Vu1 Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

