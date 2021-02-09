Head-To-Head Comparison: ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) versus China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF)

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Networks International and ANGI Homeservices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices $1.33 billion 6.38 $34.83 million $0.07 241.86

ANGI Homeservices has higher revenue and earnings than China Networks International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of China Networks International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Networks International and ANGI Homeservices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A ANGI Homeservices 0 5 13 0 2.72

ANGI Homeservices has a consensus price target of $14.57, indicating a potential downside of 13.95%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than China Networks International.

Volatility and Risk

China Networks International has a beta of -12.49, indicating that its stock price is 1,349% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANGI Homeservices has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Networks International and ANGI Homeservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices 0.56% 0.62% 0.40%

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats China Networks International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking. The company also owns and operates Angie's List, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in various service categories; and provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for connecting individuals looking for household services, primarily cleaning and handyman services; mHelpDesk and CraftJack service brands; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, HomeStars, Instapro, and MyHammer names. Further, the company is involved in home warranty and service business. As of December 31, 2019, it had a network of approximately 220,000 service professionals. The company was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

