Head-To-Head Contrast: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) & Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mercantile Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.41%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 13.11% 5.70% 0.51% Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.67% 1.02%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and Mercantile Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $45.11 million 2.52 $5.90 million N/A N/A Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.52 $49.46 million $2.57 11.18

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Citizens on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet banking services. It operates 27 branches in East Central and South Mississippi; and a loan production office in North Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 32 automated teller machines and eight video banking machines. The company operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.