Head to Head Review: JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) and JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and JV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 0.46% 0.07% 0.04% JV Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and JV Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $516.43 million 8.45 $175.27 million $3.34 12.01 JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than JV Group.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JV Group has a beta of 7.72, meaning that its stock price is 672% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of JV Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spirit Realty Capital and JV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 1 4 6 0 2.45 JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus price target of $40.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than JV Group.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats JV Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

JV Group Company Profile

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

