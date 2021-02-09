Head-To-Head Survey: Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) versus ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCED)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCED) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concrete Pumping and ABCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 1 4 0 2.80 ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping -20.04% -2.09% -0.73% ABCO Energy -98.27% N/A -218.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concrete Pumping and ABCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $304.30 million 1.08 -$60.10 million ($0.09) -64.56 ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.34 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concrete Pumping.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats ABCO Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

