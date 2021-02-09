Head to Head Survey: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) & CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBTX and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 4.08 $50.52 million $2.02 13.98 UMB Financial $1.29 billion 2.91 $243.60 million $4.99 15.66

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. CBTX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 18.21% 5.35% 0.79% UMB Financial 15.62% 7.54% 0.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CBTX and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00 UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

CBTX presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.27%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Risk and Volatility

CBTX has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. The company also provides treasury and online banking services. It operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

