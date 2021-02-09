Healthcare Services Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 24,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 262,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

About Healthcare Services Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

