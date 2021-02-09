HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $92.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.