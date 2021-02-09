HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock worth $19,457,754. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

